Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday directed that over 8,500 vacant posts in the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahatransco) be filled soon, officials said.

Of these, 6,750 post are from the technical category and 1,762 from engineering.

A meeting was held in this regard in Mantralaya on Friday, an official release said.

