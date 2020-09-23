Panaji, Sep 23 (PTI) The Bombay High Court here on Wednesday directed the Goa government to fill the post of Lokayukta, lying vacant since the tenure of Justice P K Misra (retd) ended on September 17, within the next three months.

A division bench of Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar said the vacancy has to be filled as expeditiously as possible so that the Institution of Goa Lokayukta functions in the state.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by activist Aires Rodrigues claiming delay by the state government in initiating the process to fill the Lokayukta post.

Advocate General (AG) Devidas Pangam told the bench that a communication has been sent to the registrar of the supreme court seeking names of eligible candidates.

"It is required by the law that the post be filled by a retired supreme court judge or a retired high court chief justice," the AG said.

The bench said that taking into consideration the mandate as well as the purpose of enactment of the Lokayukta Act, the vacancy had to be filled as expeditiously as possible so that the Institution of Goa Lokayukta functions in the state.

The court directed the government to take effective steps to fill the post within three months.

