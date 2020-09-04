Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill the post of state Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) within four weeks.

A bench of justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh passed the order on a petition moved by Nutan Thakur, an activist.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the petitioner said that the state was not making serious endeavours to fill the post.

The high court noted that the post was lying vacant since February.

The Lucknow bench of the high court cautioned that if the post was not filled within the stipulated time, the chief secretary would have to file his personal affidavit explaining the delay in filling the post.

