Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): A former MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and film actress Jaya Prada have been considered 'absconding' in two cases related to the violation of the code of conduct.

The decision came after Jaya Prada failed to appear for a court hearing, despite repeated notices and non-bailable warrants against her.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

The MP/MLA court in Rampur issued CrPC order 82 for her non-appearance on Tuesday even after issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) several times, regarding which Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the 2019 election code of conduct case against Jayaprada was registered in the court of the Special MP/MLA Court, Rampur, in Kemri police station and Swar police station.

MP/MLA Magistrate Court Judge Shobhit Bansal issued NBW to Jaya Prada due to her non-appearance in court on the previous dates.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

The report sent by Inspector Ranji Trivedi noted that the accused was protecting herself and her mobile was switched off. Following this, a demand was made in court to take action under Section 82 CrPC against the accused, Jaya Prada. The order has been made and the next date has been fixed as March 6.

In response to the court's order, the Superintendent of Police has been instructed to form a special team tasked with apprehending the former MP and ensuring her presence on the next hearing date, which is March 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)