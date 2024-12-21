Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) Police have booked four persons for allegedly cheating a film producer from Nagpur of Rs 30 lakh promising to help him get a loan of Rs 2 crore, an official said on Saturday.

Complainant Amit Parmeshwar Dhupe told police that a woman approached him six months ago claiming she had contacts in top government and political circles and could arrange loans for him.

She introduced Dhupe to another person, who said his son worked in a public sector bank and he could facilitate a Rs 2 crore loan if the filmmaker paid a processing fee of Rs 40 lakh, the official said quoting the complaint.

Subsequently, Dhupe was introduced to two more persons. Dhupe signed an agreement in October and paid the accused Rs 30 lakh, saying he would transfer the remaining Rs 10 lakh later. However, the loan never came through. Later, the accused stopped taking his call, the complaint said.

On December 19, one of the accused threatened Dhupe, while the woman allegedly said she would file a case against him. The film producer then approached the police, the official said, adding they have registered a case against the four.

The complainant told the police that the accused had claimed they could help him avail of a loan of Rs 300 crore.

