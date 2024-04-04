New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Centre for Media Studies of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hosted an enlightening panel discussion on 'Representations of Political Drama on Screen,' led by the renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. Held on April 4 at the School of Social Sciences, the event saw a thought-provoking dialogue and discourse between the director and scholars.

Known for his bold and politically charged cinema, Sudhir Mishra firmly positioned himself as an advocate for addressing national concerns domestically rather than amplifying these narratives through foreign media platforms. While recalling such an incident, he said, "The New York Times had reached me for my comment on today's India. I declined because I am an Indian first. Why would I talk about my concerns to foreign media?"

On the massive popularity of films like Animal, Sudhir Mishra held the audience responsible for its blockbuster reception. He further elaborated on how the viewers need to promote diverse narratives. He said, "The frailty of genius is that it needs an audience." The filmmaker also asserted his stand against cancel culture and that only an art form can counter an art form.

Meanwhile, he also raised his concerns over the shift in the nature of music in the industry. Sudhir Mishra said, "Over-simplification and commercialisation turns every art form dry."

Rector Professor Dipendra Nath Das graced the event as the Chief Guest. Dean, Social of Social Sciences, Prof Kaushal K Sharma, chaired the program. Meanwhile, Dr Shuchi Yadav, Chairperson of Media Studies, gave the welcome address, and Prof Manukonda Rabindranath delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Archana Kumari and Dr C. Lalmuan Sang Kimi were also present at the event. (ANI)

