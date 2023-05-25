Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has taken legal action against his former partners for alleged acts of cheating, forgery, and defamation.

The complaint filed by Bhatt through his legal counsel Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee highlights the serious nature of the offences committed by the accused.

In a criminal complaint lodged with the Amboli Police Station, Bhatt accuses Satish Ramswroop Panchariya, Karishma Bhupendra Rattanshi, Vikrant Parvez Anand, and Amar Thakkar of plotting and conspiring to commit various criminal acts, including cheating, criminal misappropriation of funds, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and defamation, as per the complaint.

The complaint sheds light on the accused's misuse of a forged and fabricated document, misleading the Learned Magistrate at Andheri Court and obtaining a favourable order under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, representing Vikram Bhatt stated, "It is absolutely true that my client has filed a criminal complaint before the Amboli Police station against Satish Ramswroop Panchariya, Karishma Bhupendra Rattanshi, Vikrant Parvez Anand and Amar Thakkar, for plotting and conspiring with each other and for committing serious cognizable and non-bailable offences of cheating, criminal misappropriation of funds, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and defamation."

Siddiquee further stated that the criminal complaint made before the Police by his client is serious because it also covers the part where the accused persons used a forged and fabricated document to mislead the Learned Magistrate at Andheri Court and obtain a favourable Order under Section 156(3) CrPC.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee emphasizes the need for a detailed investigation to uncover the truth.

The complaint indicates that the accused deliberately concealed that they had replaced the original complaint with a new complaint after forging a document to bolster their baseless allegations.

"Also, from the complaint, it appears that the accused persons had malafide and mischievously concealed the fact from the Learned Magistrate that they had replaced the original untenable complaint dated November 22, 2022, with another new complaint dated 17.03.2023 after forging a document to strengthen their baseless complaint", the statement read.

"As my client had to bear the brunt of these unwarranted actions, therefore he will not only be filing a quashing application before the Hon'ble High Court, but also he shall simultaneously be filing various other civil and criminal proceedings including, and not limited to, a private criminal defamation case before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate", he said.

Due to the adverse consequences suffered by Bhatt as a result of these unwarranted actions, he intends to pursue multiple legal avenues, the petition said.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee further said that Bhatt will be filing a quashing application before the High Court and several other civil and criminal proceedings, including a private criminal defamation case before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate. (ANI)

