Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 29 (ANI): Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday said that a final decision on the inter-state boundary issues between Assam and Meghalaya will be taken by Parliament.

His comments followed a meeting held in Guwahati between the governments of the two neighbouring states to discuss border issues. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma and ministers of both the state governments were present in the meeting.

Assam and Meghalaya governments have agreed to resolve decades-long boundary disputes in six out of 12 areas.

"We will submit a report to our respective Chief Minister, who will, in turn, submit it to the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister. The final decision has to be taken by Parliament since the boundary demarcation within two states is the subject of Centre," said Hazarika while talking to media. (ANI)

