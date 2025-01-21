Gangtok, Jan 21 (PTI) The 16th Finance Commission Chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya and other members of the delegation on Tuesday visited the scenic Lachung town in North Sikkim.

On the third day of their visit to the Himalayan state, the team went to Katao valley where they were received by Major Kiran Chauhan of the 10 Jakli Unit of the army.

The delegation interacted with the army officials before visiting Dzumsa Hall in Lachung for an interactive session with the local community.

A cultural show showcasing four distinct dances was performed by local artists from Lachung Dzumsa in honour of the distinguished visitors.

A letter of appeal from Lachung Dzumsa and the people of Lachung was read out by Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, the Travels Agents' Association of Sikkim (TAAS) President, raising concerns over humanitarian and infrastructural crisis following the flood last year.

The local people pleaded with the 16th Finance Commission team for reconstruction of roads and bridges, support for displaced families, restoration of essential services and the need for comprehensive disaster preparedness.

Panagariya assured the people of Lachung that the issues raised by them would be considered by the Finance Commission.

The delegation will visit Yumthang valley and other parts of Mangan district on Wednesday, officials said.

