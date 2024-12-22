Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday paid tribute to brave soldiers at Vijay Stambh located in the Tanot Mata Temple complex in Jaisalmer. She also offered prayers at the temple.

In a post on X, "Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, was welcomed by ML Garg, IG BSF Rajasthan Frontier at Tanot Mata Complex Jaisalmer. @nsitharaman paid tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at Victory Stambh & offered prayers at the temple."

"The Finance Minister offered flowers at the Vijay Stambh located in the Tanot Mata Temple complex and paid tribute to the martyrs. Thereafter, the special guard of the Border Security Force presented a guard of honour to the Finance Minister," as per an official release.

Sitharaman also visited the audio-visual and weapon exhibition at the Tanot complex where she was briefed by Yogendra Singh Rathore (Deputy Inspector General), Regional Headquarters Jaisalmer (North).

"Later, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with the brave soldiers of the Border Security Force who were performing their duties in difficult circumstances and encouraged them," the release read.

Sitharaman is in Jaisalmer in connection with the GST Council Meeting.

The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Till 1965, India's border with Pakistan was manned by the State Armed Police Battalion. On April 9, 1965, Pakistan attacked Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch. This exposed the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression, due to which the Government of India felt the need for a specialised, centrally controlled Border Security Force that would be armed and trained to man the international border with Pakistan.

As a result of the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries, the Border Security Force came into existence on December 1, 1965. (ANI)

