Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday participated in the Tamil Nadu Matchbox Industry Centenary Celebration held at the SSTM College campus in the Kovilpatti area of Thoothukudi district.

The National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association jointly organised the event, Global Safety Matchbox Industries Association, South India Matchbox Manufacturers Association, All India Chamber of Matchbox Industries (Sivakasi), and various matchbox producers' associations from Sattur, Gudiyatham, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Pollachi, and Kaveripattinam of the Thoothukudi district.

The centenary celebration was presided over by committee president S. Maheswaran, with vice-president SSTM Krishnamoorthy and BJP state general secretary Ram Srinivasan present.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also felicitated and interacted with women workers of the matchbox industry in Kovilpatti.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sitharaman paid tribute to women workers who form the backbone of the matchbox industry.

"Women have driven this industry forward, working even in difficult conditions to sustain their families. Though many men are on this stage, at least one woman worker should have been here too," she said.

She emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has always prioritised the southern districts despite the absence of MPs from Tamil Nadu. "Any request made regarding the southern districts, the Prime Minister immediately considers," she said, dedicating the event to PM Modi's birthday.

"GST reform is not a "mere tax change but a revolution," she said, noting that the PM Modi government's "Diwali gift" reduced taxes on 375 products by 10%, bringing down consumer prices.

Calling for political support, Nirmala Sitharaman urged people to elect leaders who could aid development, "You must choose MLAs in 2026 and MPs in 2029 who can contribute to your growth. Leaders like Kadambur C. Raju (AIADMK Senior leader) should be elected," she said.

She also praised BJP's Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagendran, affectionately calling him "Pannaiyar," as locals do.

Sitharaman also visited the exhibition on matchbox industry products held as part of the centenary event.

BJP leaders, including state president Nainar Nagendran, national women's wing president Vanathi Srinivasan (MLA), and former minister & Senior AIADMK leader Kadambur Raju, addressed the gathering. Industry leaders, including National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association president M. Paramasivam, also delivered speeches.

The celebration drew more than 10,000 matchbox manufacturers and workers from across Tamil Nadu, including Sivakasi, Kovilpatti, and Tenkasi. A medical camp was also organised for workers, and food was arranged for participants. (ANI)

