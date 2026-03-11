New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): After celebrating India's big win at the T20 World Cup, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav appears ready to begin a new chapter in his personal life.

According to reports, the cricketer is set to marry his fiancee, Vanshika, on March 14. The wedding is expected to take place in Mussoorie.

Kuldeep and Vanshika reportedly got engaged in June last year during a private ceremony in Lucknow attended by close family members.

News of the wedding comes shortly after Team India's dominant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. The match, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, saw India comfortably defeat New Zealand.

India posted a massive total of 255 runs, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. New Zealand struggled to chase the target and were bowled out for 159.

Following the win, Kuldeep Yadav expressed his happiness over the victory, calling it an important moment for the team. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is an important victory. The tournament went very well for us, and we have been preparing for this for a long time. This is what you play cricket for. Every time you participate in an ICC tournament, you want to win the trophy. I congratulate the team and also thank the fans for supporting us. I am very happy for Sanju Samson, who performed exceptionally well."

"I have shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12s, and I am very happy to see him reap the rewards of his hard work over the years," he added. (ANI)

