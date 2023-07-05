Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) Financial literacy allows one to be better prepared to face monetary problems, which in turn, decreases the chances of personal economic distress, said Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the state-level 'All India Quiz Competition on Financial Literacy' under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Also Read | ‘Burning Living Human Amounts to Highest Form of Pain’: Agra Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Burning Wife to Death With Kerosene Over Dowry.

Financial literacy is a key life skill as it lays a foundation for understanding the concepts of earning, saving, spending, investing and crediting which in turn leads to developing ability in sound decision-making about finances for overall financial well-being, he said in a statement issued here.

It also protects one against online fraud through a secure banking system, the governor said, adding that inculcating money-saving habits in children from a young age helps them grow into financially-responsible adults.

Also Read | Netherlands: Rare Storm Brings Death, Traffic Chaos.

Congratulating the participants of the competition, Shukla said the students would act as ambassadors to spread the message of financial inclusion to the masses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)