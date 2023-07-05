Mumbai, July 5: The court in Uttar Pradesh's Agra recently sentenced a 41-year-old man to life imprisonment for allegedly setting ablaze his wife over dowry demands. On Saturday, the district and sessions court of Agra awarded the accused life in jail for burning his wife to death over dowry. The accused identified as Shanu Ansari had set his 30-year-old wife ablaze after she failed to fulfill his dowry demands.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident had taken place in 2016 when Ansari reportedly set his wife ablaze by pouring kerosene on her. While announcing the verdict, district judge Virat Kumar Srivastava said, "Buring a living human amounts to the highest form of pain. In this case, the accused is not eligible for any sort of mercy". Uttar Pradesh: Etah Police Arrest Four Members of Gang Looting People After Fake Marriages.

The incident came to light after the victim's father Mohammad Kadir filed an FIR against his son-in-law. The complaint was registered at the Tajganj police station against Ansari, his parents, brother and sister-in-law. However, the police removed Ansari's family members' names after the victim gave a dying declaration in her last moments.

Speaking about the court case, ADGC Yogesh Baghel said, "The dying declaration of the victim, her medical report, statement of doctors and three other witnesses played a crucial role in ensuring conviction in the case." Meanwhile, in a separate incident that took place in Delhi, a woman filed a complaint against her husband alleging mental and physical harassment. Odisha Shocker: Woman ‘Murdered’ by In-Laws for Dowry in Nayagarh, Husband Arrested.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that her husband who was addicted to porn allegedly forced her to have unnatural sex with him. The incident came to light after the woman approached Delhi police and lodged a complaint against her husband.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).