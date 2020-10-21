Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): An FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station here against BJP leader Bisahu Lal Sahu on Tuesday, a day after he said that Congress leader Vishwanath Singh mentioned the name of his mistress in the election form instead of his first wife.

The FIR was lodged against Sahu, BJP candidate from Anuppur in the by-election, based on a complaint by the wife of Congress leader Vishwanath Singh over Sahu's remarks on her.

"Vishwanath Singh didn't mention his first wife in the election form; rather he mentioned his mistress. Find out where his first is. He did not mention that he has one more wife. He should mention that she is his second wife," Sahu had said on Tuesday.

Vishwanath Singh is contesting in the upcoming Anuppur Assembly by-polls.

Recently, Kamal Nath had during a campaign rally in Dabra referred to Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.

The former chief minister was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go to by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

