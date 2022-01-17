Noida, Jan 17 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against BJP's Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms during a poll campaign in his constituency for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, police said on Monday.

Nagar, who has been re-nominated by his party from the Dadri assembly seat, was in a group housing society in Greater Noida (West) for campaigning and according to police, it was there that norms were violated.

Also Read | Power Sector Employees To Go on 2-Day Strike in February To Protest Against Privatisation: AIPEF.

The legislator along with five other "unknown" persons has been booked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Nagar could not be contacted immediately for his response.

"The FIR has been lodged at the Bisrakh police station following a complaint by the local police chowki in-charge at Gaur City," a police official told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 12,527 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Drops to 27.87% from 30.64%.

"The case has been lodged under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)," the official said.

Purported pictures and videos on social media showed Nagar campaigning with scores of people around him as he went around societies seeking votes, defying Election Commission's guidelines related to COVID-19 for poll campaigning.

The action comes close on heels of the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district lodging an FIR against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was in Noida on Sunday to campaign for Congress' candidate Pakhuri Pathak.

The election to the Dadri assembly constituency, which has 5.86 lakh voters, is scheduled on February 10. The result will be out on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)