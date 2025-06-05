Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against a man and his parents for allegedly harassing his 35-year-old wife for dowry, an official said.

The woman, residing in Malad area here, got married to the man in 2021 and her father bore all the expenses of the wedding and also gave jewellery valued at nearly Rs 4.75 crore, he said.

But, she later started facing harassment from her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law, who allegedly demanded more dowry, the official from Dindoshi police station said on Wednesday.

The situation worsened after she gave birth to a girl, and her in-laws expressed displeasure as they were expecting a male child, he said.

The woman also alleged that her mother-in-law took away all her jewellery and has refused to return it.

Based on her complaint, the Dindoshi police have registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law under the Dowry Prohibition Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

