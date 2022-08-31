Nagpur, Aug 31 (PTI) A case was registered against a sarpanch in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for allegedly beating up a State Electricity Distribution Company technician over power failure in the area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Shesharao Nagmote is the Sarpanch of Sawangi village.

Police said some MSEDCL employees were repairing the electricity supply line in the village on Tuesday night when Nagmote reached the Takalghat distribution centre and abused technician Sitaram Bhoyer and assaulted him.

A case was registered under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code by the Butibori police.

No arrest is made so far.

