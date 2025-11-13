Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 13 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh on Thursday for making an "undesirable and inflammatory statement" ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, police said on Thursday.

On a statement of RJD leader Sunil Singh, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar told ANI, "An FIR is being registered over this undesirable and inflammatory statement."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh on Thursday issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well".

Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to ensure such incidents do not repeat.

"Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in 2020... I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well," Singh told ANI.

The RJD leader further warned that any act against the will of the people could trigger widespread public outrage. "You will see the common people taking to the streets... We are absolutely vigilant about this, and we urge you not to do anything that goes against public sentiment, that the public will not accept," Singh added.

Expressing confidence in the RJD's performance, the RJD leader predicted a clear victory for the opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav. "We are getting 140-160 seats and the new government will be formed in the state under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership," Singh said. (ANI)

