New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday informed a court here that it has lodged an FIR against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money by putting up large hoardings in the national capital in 2019.

The police made the submission in its compliance report filed before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal.

Also Read | 'Shame on Mamta Banerjee': BJP Responds After West Bengal CM Says She 'Differs' With India Being Largest Economy (Watch Video).

The judge on March 11 directed police to lodge the FIR on a complaint that has alleged violation of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

The court has listed the matter for April 18 for the next hearing after police sought time to investigate the matter.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Aside from Kejriwal, the court had ordered the FIR against former MLA Gulab Singh and then Dwarka councilor Nitika Sharma, for installing "large-sized" banners.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh (AAP) and then Dwarka A ward councilor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)