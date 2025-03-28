New Delhi, March 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come under fire from the BJP following her remarks on India's economic standing. During her visit to the UK, Mamata Banerjee was asked about India's potential to become the world's largest economy by 2060. She dismissed the prediction, a response that has triggered sharp criticism from the BJP.

The interviewer had questioned, "We in the UK are the 6th largest economy, India is the 5th largest, and soon it will be the 3rd largest. I predict it will be 1st largest by 2060." To which, the West Bengal Chief Minister replied, "I differ that." BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari lashed out at the Chief Minister, accusing her of failing to acknowledge India's economic growth. Expressing his discontent on X, he wrote, "Shame on Mamta Banerjee ji!" "World acknowledges that under PM Narendra Modi ji India is on the economic surge! Petty INDI alliance leaders even on foreign soil can't speak good about India!" he added. ‘Anti-Democratic Leader’: Mamata Banerjee Heckled by Students During Speech at Kellogg College (Watch Video).

Mamta Banerjee Says She 'Differs' With India Being Largest Economy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a problem with India becoming the world’s largest economy… This is truly shameful. She is a disgrace to the constitutional office she holds. Who behaves like this on foreign soil? pic.twitter.com/XupCVb4C2i — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 27, 2025

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya also condemned Banerjee's statement, calling it disgraceful. "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a problem with India becoming the world's largest economy... This is truly shameful. She is a disgrace to the constitutional office she holds. Who behaves like this on foreign soil?" he posted on social media. England: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Plays ‘Purano Sei Diner Kotha’ on Grand Piano at Oxford’s Randolph Hotel, Video Surfaces.

Meanwhile, addressing an event at Kellogg College, Oxford University, Mamata Banerjee faced an unexpected protest from a group of students who interrupted her speech. The protesters attempted to embarrass the Chief Minister by raising concerns over post-poll violence in West Bengal and the recent RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape case. Their sudden outburst momentarily shocked the audience, but Mamata Banerjee maintained her composure and responded with courtesy. Despite the disruption, she managed to conclude her speech smoothly, addressing the protesters with a composed remark: "Tell your party to increase its strength in our state (West Bengal) so that they can fight with us."

