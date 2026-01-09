Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): An FIR has been registered by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate in connection with the uploading and circulation of an edited and doctored video allegedly involving Atishi, MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, police said on Thursday.

In a press release, the Jalandhar Police said the FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Iqbal Singh, after several social media posts circulated a short video clip purportedly showing Atishi making derogatory and blasphemous remarks against Gurus. The posts were accompanied by highly inflammatory captions, the spokesperson added.

"Several social media posts containing a short video clip allegedly showing Atishi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, making allegedly derogatory and blasphemous remarks against Gurus with highly inflammatory captions have been uploaded on social media platforms," the release stated

The police said the investigation was conducted in a scientific manner, and the video clip containing Atishi's audio was downloaded from a social media platform and sent to the Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab, SAS Nagar, for forensic examination.

According to the forensic report dated January 9, 2026, it has emerged that the word "Guru" was not uttered by Atishi in the audio contained in the video clips circulating on social media. The report further stated that the video was deliberately doctored and words were falsely attributed to Atishi through captions, which she never spoke.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said. (ANI)

