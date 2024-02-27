New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) on late Monday night.

Medical Director Suresh Kumar said that the reason for the blaze was a short circuit.

Speaking to ANI, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital, Suresh Kumar said, "There was an electric short circuit in the emergency block. All the patients are safe. There was no need to shift any of the patients from their wards."

Kumar further said, "Fire tenders reached the spot on time and the fire was doused off. All services had been restarted after the fire clearance."

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

