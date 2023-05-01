Noida, May 1 (PTI) A fire broke out inside the food court of a private university in Greater Noida early on Monday, officials said.

No person was injured in the fire that was reported from the Galgotias University at 3.24 am, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

Also Read | Padlock on Grave Photo: Viral Picture of Grave With Iron Grille Is From Hyderabad, Not Pakistan.

"Upon receiving information, three units of water tenders along with firefighters were rushed to the spot. The fire had broken out in the food court located outside the main campus building," Choubey said.

While the fire was doused in some time, there was no injury to any individual in the whole episode, he added.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Seven; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

The exact reason behind the fire and the extent of damage caused by it is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)