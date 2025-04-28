Latehar, Apr 28 (PTI) Fire broke out at a state-run school in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened at the CM School of Excellence around 11 am, they said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

The blaze was brought under control after a two-hour operation, said Dular Chowde, the officer-in-charge of Sadar police station.

"Several eucalyptus trees, dry wood, and unused furniture were destroyed in the fire. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation," he said.

The fire caused a panic among students, but no one was injured, he added.

