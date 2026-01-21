Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 21(ANI): The Indian Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini on Tuesday started a flagship voyage from Naval Base Kochi, a 10-month transoceanic expedition.

Reflecting India's rich maritime heritage and the vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" across the oceans, the ship will sail over 22,000 nautical miles, visiting 18 foreign ports across 13 countries,

INS Sudarshini's participation in prestigious international tall-ship events, Escale a Sete, in France, and SAIL 250, in New York, USA. In both these events, INS Sudarshini will be representing India's proud seafaring legacy and maritime traditions.

During the course of the voyage, over 200 Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard trainees will undergo intensive sail training, gaining invaluable experience in long-range ocean navigation and traditional seamanship at sea.

The deployment will expose the trainees to the nuances of life onboard a tall ship and provide opportunities for interaction with trainees of other Navies, fostering professional exchange and building enduring bonds of friendship.

INS Sudarshini will also participate in training interactions and maritime partnership engagements with the Navies of visiting countries, strengthening maritime cooperation and advancing the vision of MAHASAGAR. The voyage stands as a powerful symbol of cultural diplomacy, reaffirming the Indian Navy's commitment to Building Bridges of cooperation and mutual trust across nations.

INS Sudarshini, the second sail training ship of the Indian Navy, has covered over 1,40,000 nautical miles to date. Through Lokayan 26, she continues to serve as a beacon of India's maritime strength, professionalism, and goodwill on the global stage. (ANI)

