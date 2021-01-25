New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at a guest house in the Yusuf Sarai area of the national capital on Monday after two LPG cylinders exploded at the owner's residence.

The guest house and residence were located on two different floors of the same building.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse flames. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

More details awaited. (ANI)

