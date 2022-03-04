Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a tertiary care hospital here in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Fire tenders have been pressed into service to put out the blaze in the inpatient department of the Bone and Joint Hospital in Barzulla here, the officials said.

Hospital staff, locals and disaster management officials were evacuating patients and their attendants from the building.

There were no reports of any injuries so far.

