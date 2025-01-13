Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) A hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city was destroyed in a fire which broke out in the premises on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, they said, adding a cat inside the hotel got suffocated to death.

The blaze erupted at 6.15 am in the Bombay Duck Hotel located near the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control after about an hour and extinguished by 7.45 am, he said.

The hotel's furniture, air conditioners, television sets, computers, bar counter, refrigerators and electrical wiring were completely destroyed, he said.

"In the smoke-filled environment, a cat inside the hotel succumbed to asphyxiation," Tadvi said, adding that firefighters later found the carcass in the premises.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, he said.

