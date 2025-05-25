Dozens of cars were destroyed after a fire suddenly broke out at a car garage in Noida's Sector 6, Uttar Pradesh, early on Sunday, May 25. Authorities suspect that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit and spread through the garage, engulfing vehicles in flames. Upon receiving the alert, fire officials rushed to the spot and deployed five fire tenders to bring the situation under control. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Surajpur, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Dozens of Cars Destroyed As Blaze Erupts at Garage in Noida

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A sudden fire broke out in a car garage in Noida’s Sector 6, destroying dozens of cars. Firefighters controlled the blaze with five trucks. No casualties or injuries occurred. The likely cause is a short circuit. pic.twitter.com/oAR4nxZbgW — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2025

