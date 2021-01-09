Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The fire broke out at a facility of Green Petro and not at Godavari Power Ispat plant in Raipur, clarified Additional SP Raipur (Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel.

Earlier it was said that the fire broke out in a glowing inferno at the Godavari Power Ispat plant in Raipur here.

A total of 14 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

