Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at the green waste management facility of the Thane civic body in Kopri area in the early hours of Saturday, an official said, adding that no one was injured.

The blaze erupted at the facility around 3.20 AM.

"Dry waste, wood, tree parts and other green waste stored in the facility was destroyed in the fire," the senior civic official said.

The blaze was brought under control by three fire engines after an hour around 4:30 AM, he said.

The affected facility is managed by an NGO, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

