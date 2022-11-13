Darrang (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Assam's Darrang district on Sunday.

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the fire incident, the police said.

Officials said that the fire incident was reported at a house in the Dalgaon Besimari area in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the fire broke out at a house owned by Nur Jamal, and soon it spread to other three nearby houses, gutting properties worth several lakhs of rupees.

Later, locals and firefighters brought the flames under control.

Officials said that there was no casualty or injury to anyone. Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm and the houses were evacuated.

"A vehicle and other properties were damaged in the fire," the police said. (ANI)

