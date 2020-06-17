Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Fire at Warehouse in Greater Noida, None Hurt

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:38 AM IST
India News | Fire at Warehouse in Greater Noida, None Hurt

Noida (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A fire broke out early Wednesday at a warehouse of spare parts of an automobile company in Greater Noida, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that was reported around 5 am at the facility in the Surajpur area, they said.

Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled completely around 8 am, an official from the local police station said.

“The fire broke out in the spare parts' godown of Yamaha in Surajpur area. No one got injured in the incident,” the official said.

The cause of fire and damage to property was being assessed, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

