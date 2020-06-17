Fire Breaks Out at Godown of an Auto Parts Company in Greater Noida, Fire Fighting Operations Underway

Greater Noida, June 17: A fire broke out at a godown of an auto parts company, today morning. According to an ANI update, fire tenders have reached the spot and operations are underway to control the raging flames. No casualties have been reported.

Last month, the fire was reported in three adjacent factories in Udyog Vihar in the Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida. There were no casualties in the incident. As per fire department officials, the cause of the fire was a short circuit. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At COVID-19 Designated Cygnus Hospital, Situation Under Control.

Fire Breaks Out at Godown of an Auto Parts Company:

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2020

Last week, a fire broke out at the iconic Crawford Market in South Mumbai. Six fire engines and five Jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot. No injuries were reported in the incident. The fire was confined to four shops in the British-era market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).