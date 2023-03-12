New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): An unidentifed body has been recovered after fire broke out at a shop in South east delhi's Jaitpur area, officials said on Saturday.

"The fire broke out at paint shop," official said.

"A body has been recovered from the shop. His identity is being established," police said.

Official said that 11 firetenders have been mobilised to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

