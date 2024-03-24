New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Narela on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Narela's Bhorgarh industrial area.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Two Persons Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge in Amravati.

As per the fire department, a total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

As per the officials, there were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

Also Read | Gold Smuggling in Mumbai: Fast-Food Joint Staffer Allegedly Ferries Smuggled Gold out of CSMIA, Arrested by AIU Officials.

"We got information around 12:00 pm, accordingly fire tenders were sent...fire is under control now. 25-26 fire tenders are working...no casualties as of now. We will do a thorough check after the fire is exhausted," SK Dua, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service told ANI.

Pawan Kumar, Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area Welfare Association President said that there was no one present in the factory at the time the fire broke out.

"The fire broke out in this factory around 12 o'clock, footwear work is done in the factory, the factory remains closed on this day, hence no one was present inside the factory. No, only one guard was present who is safe, we suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)