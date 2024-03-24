Mumbai, March 24: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs recently arrested a 38-year-old employee of a fast-food restaurant for allegedly helping to smuggle gold. AIU officials said that the accused helped take out smuggled gold from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). They also said that the accused later handed the smuggled gold to members of a smuggling racket.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, AIU officers acted on a tip-off and arrested Ariyanayagam Pandian, a Dharavi resident on Friday, March 22, when he was trying to exit the airport. During frisking, officials found six oval capsules allegedly containing gold that were hidden in his belt. Mumbai Customs Seize over 2.99 Kg Gold Worth Rs 1.72 Crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The officials also found 3,479 grams of gold dust in wax behind the backside of his belt. Officials said that Pandian role was to receive the gold at the departure area and later hand it over to the members of the racket who were waiting outside. After apprehending the accused, AIU officers asked Pandian to call Noorul Hasan J and Kalandar Azzarudeen to come to the airport to pick up the consignment.

When the duo arrived at the airport, AIU officials arrested them after a chase. During questioning, the duo told cops that they worked for a man named Anthony from Mohammad Ali Road. They also stated that they received Rs 3 lakh per delivery out of which Rs 1.8 lakh were paid to Pandian. Gold Worth Rs 3.73 Crore, 8 IPhones Seized at Mumbai Airport: Customs.

Pandian was working in a fast-food joint near the international departure area. Officials also said that the modus operandi points towards a bigger nexus of gold smuggling which will be investigated. All three accused have been booked under section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962 for evading duty.

