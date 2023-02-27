Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in the godown of a paper mill in Navi Mumbai on Monday, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that occurred in Uttarshiv area around 4.30 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

At least 12 fire engines were pressed into service from different parts of Navi Mumbai and the fire fighting operation is underway, he said, adding that the cause for the blaze is being probed.

