Kota, February 27: A 40-year-old woman and her two minor children were killed while six others of the family suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a vehicle and a tractor trolley in Bundi district in Rajasthan, a police officer said on Monday. The injured, including the woman's eldest son and two other children, were admitted to the Bundi district hospital. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Two Women Crushed to Death by Speeding Truck in Seoni (Disturbing Video).

The accident occurred on the national highway-148D near Durgapura village in the Dablana police station area late Sunday night when the family from Undaliya Ki Dingri in Bundi city was returning home from Swai Madhopur district after attending a family function. The deceased were identified as Reena Saini (40), her daughter Krishna (10) and son Keshav (7). Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Driver Killed, 15 Polling Staff Injured in Road Accident in Wokha.

The tractor driver fled from the spot after the accident and efforts are underway to trace him, the police officer said. The vehicle was completely damaged after it collided with the tractor trolley laden with building material.

