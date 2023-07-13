Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Galaxy Plaza at Greater Noida West on Thursday, police said.

People were seen jumping out from the third floor of the Galaxy Plaza under the Bisrakh police station area at Gaur City 1 after the fire broke out. Several people have been injured in the incident.

Also Read | Greater Noida Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Galaxy Plaza, People Jump From Third and Fifth Floor for Safety.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out in a company in MIDC Industrial Area in Thane's Ambarnath area in Maharashtra. No casualties were reported. A total of 5 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Rains: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Closure of All Schools, Colleges Till Sunday in View of Flood Situation (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)