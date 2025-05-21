New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Kotla Seva Nagar market in Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, damaging six shops, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Manoj Kumar from Delhi Fire Services said, "We received a call around 4 AM. When we reached the spot, we saw that all six shops were on fire. These included shops selling tarpaulins, cosmetics, and clothes. No Casualties have been reported in the incident. We immediately began efforts to control the fire."

"Eight fire engines were deployed, and the fire is now under control," he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

In a separate fire incident, a fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar Colony, under the Preet Vihar Police Station area in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to officials, one car parked near the school was charred by the fire.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Firoz Khan said five fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire, and no casualties have been reported.

"We received a call at 8.55 pm. Five fire tenders reached the spot and we doused the fire. There was a fire at the school, an adjacent building, and a nearby car... No injuries or casualties have been reported so far," Khan said. (ANI)

