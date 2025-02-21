Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at Ganga Complex in Sector 25 of the Kumbh area on Friday afternoon, destroying two tents but there was no loss of life, officials said.

The fire department swiftly extinguished the flames, they said.

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said the fire broke out around 4 pm, and two tents were burnt.

There was no loss of life in this incident, he said, adding that the reason for the fire is being investigated.

