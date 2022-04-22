New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a paint shop in north Delhi's Azad market area on Friday evening, officials said.

Fire officials said information regarding the blaze was received at 7.30 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear Plea of Sarojini Nagar Slum Dwellers Facing Demolition of ‘Jhuggis’, No Interim Stay.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said three people, shop owner Pardeep Ahuja, his son Ravi Ahuja and Mohammad Yasin, sustained injuries in the fire and were taken to a hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)