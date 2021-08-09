Visual of fire in a private factory in Noida. (Photo/ANI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a private factory in Noida sector 63 on Sunday night.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Noida, Harish Chandra said, "Massive fire broke out at a private factory in Noida sector 63. At least six fire tenders rushed to spot."

"The fire sparked after a short circuit in the factory. Two people have been evacuated. No casualty has been reported so far," said Chandra.

Fire dousing operations are underway. (ANI)

