India News | Fire Breaks out at Rohini Court in Delhi

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 10:53 AM IST
New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at the third floor of Rohini court in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Minutes after the incident, fire tenders rushed towards the spot and are making efforts to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

So far, no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

