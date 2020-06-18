India News | Fire Breaks out at Rohini Court in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at the third floor of Rohini court in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Minutes after the incident, fire tenders rushed towards the spot and are making efforts to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

So far, no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties have been reported. (ANI)

