OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Second India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in, Check Prices & Exciting Offers

OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G smartphones are all set to go on the second sale in India at 12 pm IST, via Amazon India & OnePlus.in. Both mobile phones of OnePlus 8 Series will be offered with exciting offers like Rs 3,000 off on SBI cards, Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000, an additional Rs 1,000 back on Amazon Pay only valid for customers who pre-booked the newly launched OnePlus' flagship smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 5G Smartphones Now Available for Online Sale in India via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.78-inch OHD+ super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, OnePlus 8 mobile phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup sporting a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP Ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens & a 5MP colour filter lens. For selfies & attending video calls both mobile phones feature a 16MP snapper with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

Both OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC & run on Android 10 based OxygenOS. The OnePlus 8 smartphone comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 3oT fast charging support whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is fuelled by a 4,510mAh battery with 30T warp fast charging facility. OnePlus 8 Series will be offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB + 256Gb internal storage configurations. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 for 6GB & 128GB, Rs 44,999 for 8GB & 128GB and Rs 49,999 for 12GB & 256GB variant. The OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB & 128GB costs Rs 54,999 whereas the 12GB & 256GB variant gets a price tag of Rs 59,999.

