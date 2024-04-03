Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Meerut [India], April 3 (ANI): A massive fire erupted at a rubber warehouse located in the Mawana police station area of Meerut.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations to contain the flames on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, intense efforts to control the situation is underway.

The reason behind the fire remains unknown at this time. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

