New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory (ground floor) and godown (first floor) of a four-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Delhi's Madipur in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the fire department, a fire call was received at 12:42 am and a total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is under control now.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)