New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at a grocery shop in the Begampur Market here on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call was received at 9.11 am regarding the fire and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the DFS said.

The fire has been brought under control and there are no reports of any casualties or injuries so far, it said.

